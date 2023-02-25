WASHINGTON (AP)Theodore Ku-DiPietro scored in the 8th minute of stoppage time to rally DC United to a 3-2 victory over Toronto in a season opener on Saturday.

Mohanad Jeahze picked up an assist on Ku-DiPietro’s game-winner.

Christian Benteke and Mateusz Klich added goals for United.

Federico Bernardeschi and Mark Anthony Kaye both scored for Toronto, which trailed 1-0 at halftime.

United outshot Toronto 10-8. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Tyler Miller saved three shots for United. Sean Johnson made two saves for Toronto.

DC United improved to 3-0-4 in its last seven home matches against Toronto. United lost its final four matches to close out last season and it was shut out 16 times, one shy of the league record. The two teams entered play tied for the most losses since 2021 with 36.

Both teams play again on Saturday. United visits the Columbus Crew and Toronto visits Atlanta United.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.