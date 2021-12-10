Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past CS Northridge 68-54

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Rocky Kreuser had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lift North Dakota State to a 68-54 win over Cal State Northridge on Friday night.

Grant Nelson had 18 points for the Bison (6-4), who have won five consecutive home games. Tyree Eady added nine points and 12 rebounds.

Onyi Eyisi had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Matadors (3-6). Atin Wright added 17 points.

