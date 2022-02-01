Coyotes win in SO, snap Avalanche’s 18-game home win streak

DENVER (AP)Alex Galchenyuk was the only scorer in the shootout, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat Colorado 3-2 on Tuesday night, snapping the Avalanche’s 18-game home winning streak.

Galchenyuk had a second-period goal and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood stopped 38 shots in regulation and overtime. He made a game-sealing save on Nazem Kadri on Colorado’s last shootout try.

The Avalanche had won 10 in a row since an overtime loss in Nashville on Jan. 11. Two of those wins came against Arizona, including a shootout victory in Denver to start the 10-game winning streak.

Darcy Kuemper had 22 saves, and Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri scored for the Avalanche, who lost their first home game since Nov. 3 against Columbus. Their last regulation loss at home came on Oct. 26 against Vegas.

RANGERS 5, PANTHERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Chris Kreider had two power-play goals and an assist and New York beat NHL-leading Florida.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 shots to help give coach Gerard Gallant his 300th career victory. New York heads into the All-Star break with four wins in its last six overall, and seven of eight at home.

Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists. Spencer Knight had 30 saves for the Panthers, who have 69 points and are assured of having the best record in Eastern Conference at the break.

LIGHTNING 3, SHARKS 2, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Victor Hedman scored from the left circle with 2:15 left in overtime, and Tampa Bay beat San Jose.

Hedman’s goal came 39 seconds after Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh was called for tripping, but the Sharks’ power play was negated when Timo Meier was sent off for embellishment.

Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

The Sharks got goals from Rudolfs Balcers and Logan Couture. James Reimer stopped 29 shots.

BRUINS 3, KRAKEN 2

BOSTON (AP) – David Pastrnak scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, to lift Boston over Seattle.

Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist to help Boston win for the second time in three games heading into the All-Star break. Linus Ullmark had 25 saves for the Bruins.

Joonas Donskoi and Mason Appleton scored for Seattle, which has lost two straight, both by a goal. Chris Driedger stopped 23 of 26 shots for Seattle.

Pastrnak now has 14 goals since the start of the new year.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist, Jack Campbell had 31 saves and Toronto routed New Jersey.

Jason Spezza, Auston Matthews, David Kampf, Michael Bunting and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto.

Backup Jon Gillies was in net for the Devils, giving up six goals on 28 shots before being pulled to start the third period. Akira Schmid came off the bench and had seven saves.

For the Devils, Jack Hughes scored a breakaway, his 12th goal of the season.

CAPITALS 4, PENGUINS 3, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Dmitry Orlov scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of overtime to give Washington the win over Pittsburgh.

Orlov scored at 4:17 of OT, beating goaltender Tristan Jarry on the blocker side with a wrist shot.

Nic Dowd scored a short-handed goal, and Daniel Sprong added a goal for the Capitals, who won their second straight game. Washington has won five of its last nine games.

Ilya Samsonov made 43 saves for the Capitals. Samsonov replaced starter Vitek Vanecek, who left in the first period shortly after a collision with Penguins’ forward Kasperi Kapanen. Samsonov denied Sidney Crosby his 499th career goal, stopping a breakaway in overtime.

Pittsburgh scored three power-play goals. Bryan Rust had two and Evgeni Malkin one. Jake Guentzel had three assists and Crosby two. Jarry made 28 saves for the Penguins, who lost four straight games for the first time this season.

ISLANDERS 4, SENATORS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 of 27 shots and New York beat Ottawa.

Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech also scored for New York, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Despite receiving an 26-save performance from Anton Forsberg, Ottawa has lost two out of its last three, and three of five overall. Nick Holden scored the lone goal for the Senators.

PREDATORS 4, CANUCKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Filip Forsberg scored twice and Juuse Saros made 30 saves in the 100th win of his NHL career, leading Nashville past Vancouver.

Ryan Johansen and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five games.

Matthew Highmore and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for Vancouver, which has lost two of three.

FLYERS 3, JETS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – James van Riemsdyk snapped a tie game when he scored off a rebound with 4:09 left to lift Philadelphia over Winnipeg.

Scott Laughton’s shot off goalie Connor Hellebuyck bounded straight to a streaking van Riemsdyk, and he pounded in the puck for his 11th goal of the season.

That’s two straight wins for the Flyers — following a 13-game losing streak.

Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor scored 48 seconds into the game. Connor fired one from the circle past Carter Hart (32 saves) for his 25th of the season.

Travis Konecny snapped a wrister over Hellebuyck for his eighth goal of the season and tied it 1-all in the second. Oskar Lindblom scored an empty-netter for his sixth goal of the season with 1:14 left in the game.

FLAMES 4, STARS 3

DALLAS (AP) – Oliver Kylington exited the penalty box, joined a rush and scored to cap a three-goal rally in the third period as Calgary defeated Dallas.

Kylington jumped into a 3-on-1 break, took a pass from Rasmus Andersson and beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger (37 saves).

Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored third-period goals, and Elias Lindholm assisted on the tying and winning goals. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary.

Flames goale Dan Vladar faced just five shots after replacing Jacob Markstrom to begin the third period. Markstrom stopped 20 of 23 shots in the first two periods.

Joel Hanley, Jason Robertson and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, SABRES 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Brett Howden each had a goal and an assist and Vegas beat Buffalo.

With the win, Vegas moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with 57 points, two ahead of Anaheim.

Reilly Smith and Keegan Kolesar also scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 30 saves and won for the fourth time in five starts.

Alex Tuch, who was traded from Vegas to Buffalo on Nov. 4, and John Hayden scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson, who stopped 29 shots, remains one win shy of the 297th of his career, which would pass Ron Hextall for 40th all-time in NHL history.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports