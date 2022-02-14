Kountz scores 30 to lift N. Colorado over S. Utah 100-95

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Daylen Kountz had 30 points as Northern Colorado narrowly beat Southern Utah 100-95 on Monday night.

Matt Johnson II scored a career-high 24 points plus six rebounds and six assists for Northern Colorado (14-11, 9-4 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Dalton Knecht added 13 points. Kur Jongkuch had 11 points and eight rebounds.

It was the first time this season Northern Colorado scored at least 100 points.

Jason Spurgin scored a career-high 22 points for the Thunderbirds (16-8, 10-4). Maizen Fausett added 20 points. Tevian Jones had 17 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds this season. Northern Colorado defeated Southern Utah 91-81 on Jan. 1.

