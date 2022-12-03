FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Daylen Kountz scored 27 points as Northern Colorado beat Colorado State 88-83 on Saturday night.

Kountz was 9-of-17 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bears (4-5). Dalton Knecht scored 18 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Matt Johnson recorded 18 points and shot 6 for 12.

Patrick Cartier finished with 23 points for the Rams (6-3). Isaiah Stevens added 20 points and four assists for Colorado State. In addition, James Moors had 14 points.

Northern Colorado went into halftime leading Colorado State 37-34. Kountz’s 18-point second half helped Northern Colorado close out the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.