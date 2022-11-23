SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Alimamy Koroma had 23 points in Cal Poly’s 82-71 win against Idaho on Wednesday night.

Koroma shot 9 of 12 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Mustangs (2-3). Camren Pierce scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Trevon Taylor was 4-of-9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Divant’e Moffitt finished with 22 points and eight assists for the Vandals (1-5). Isaac Jones added 19 points and six rebounds for Idaho. In addition, Terren Frank had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.