CHICAGO (AP)Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited their game against the Texas Rangers with right knee discomfort after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning.

Kopech (2-2, 1.94 ERA) was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis Garcia. Kopech threw a warmup pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans.

Reynaldo Lopez replaced Kopech and struck out Garcia. Lopez threw two scoreless innings as an opener Friday when the White Sox beat the Rangers 8-3. Chicago has seven players on the injured list.

Left fielder AJ Pollock robbed Marcus Semien of an extra-base hit with a leaping grab for the first out. Kopech then got Corey Seager to ground out.

Johnny Cueto, who was scheduled to start Monday at Detroit, replaced Lopez for the third inning. Cueto allowed a leadoff single to Zach Reks before Eli White homered for a 2-1 Rangers lead.

