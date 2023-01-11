PHILADELPHIA (AP)Travis Konecny had his second career hat trick and the surging Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which has won six of its last seven games. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves.

Garnet Hathaway, Marcus Johansson and T.J. Oshie scored for Washington, and Darcy Kuemper had 31 saves.

Johansson and Oshie beat Hart for two straight goals in the third that trimmed the lead to 4-3. Konecy buried an empty-netter in the final seconds for his third goal of the game – 24th overall – and sent hats flying over the ice.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, PREDATORS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:15 left in regulation and Toronto beat Nashville.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who were without injured star Auston Matthews. William Nylander added two assists and Matt Murray made 32 saves.

Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros had 33 saves. The Predators snapped a season-high four-game winning streak.

OILERS 6, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece to lead Edmonton.

Dylan Holloway and Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game skid on the second stop of a four-game West Coast road trip.

Sam Carrick and Simon Benoit scored and John Gibson stopped 31 shots while giving up six goals in the first two periods for the Ducks, who dropped to 3-5-1 on their franchise-record 10-game homestand. Anthony Stolarz relieved Gibson in the third period.

KINGS 4, SHARKS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, Gabe Vilardi and Drew Doughty scored in the third period, and Los Angeles won its third straight.

Adrian Kempe also had a goal, Pheonix Copley make 26 saves, and the Kings improved to 10-2-1 in their past 13.

Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, Alexander Barabanov and Nick Bonino also scored, but the Sharks couldn’t sweep back-to-back games after winning at Arizona on Tuesday. James Reimer had 33 saves.

—

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports