Koloko, Kriisa lead No. 8 Arizona past Northern Colorado

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Christian Koloko had 19 points and blocked four shots, Kerr Kriisa also scored 19 points and No. 8 Arizona pulled away late to beat Northern Colorado 101-76 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (10-0) had another strong offensive performance, yet had a hard time shaking the hot-shooting Bears. Arizona shot 53% and had 32 more points in the paint, using a big run to finish off its best start since opening 12-0 in 2014-15.

Daylen Kountz kept the Bears (6-6) close in the first half, scoring 23 of his 33 points. Dru Kuxhausen did the same in the second, scoring all of his 15 points before Arizona went on a decisive run.

NO. 10 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 66, UC IRVINE 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chevez Goodwin scored a season-high 23 points, Isaiah Mobley added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Southern California rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat UC Irvine.

Goodwin had 17 points in the second half to help the Trojans (11-0) remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the nation. His biggest basket came with 24 seconds remaining, a layup off a missed shot by Mobley that put USC ahead 63-59.

Collin Welp led UC Irvine with 24 points and DJ Davis scored 12. Austin Johnson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Anteaters (5-3), who have dropped two straight following a five-game winning streak.

NO. 22 XAVIER 86, MOREHEAD STATE 63

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jerome Hunter scored 15 points and Colby Jones had 14 as Xavier rolled past Morehead State.

Jack Nunge had 13 points and seven rebounds for Xavier (10-1), which wrapped up an impressive nonconference slate. The Musketeers are off to their best start through 11 games during coach Travis Steele’s four seasons.

Johni Broome scored 20 points and Tray Hollowell had 19 for Morehead State (6-5).

