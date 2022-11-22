NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)Matt Knowling had 22 points in Yale’s 73-44 win over Vermont on Tuesday night.

Knowling also added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-0). John Poulakidas scored 10 points and added five rebounds. EJ Jarvis finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win.

The Catamounts (1-5) were led in scoring by Matt Veretto, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Aaron Deloney added eight points for Vermont. In addition, Nick Fiorillo had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.