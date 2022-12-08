NEW YORK (AP)New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg.

Toppin was hurt in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 113-89 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday. The team ruled him out for the second half with a sore right knee, then said Thursday the injury was a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head.

The Knicks said Toppin would be evaluated again in two to three weeks.

Toppin was the 2019-20 national college player of the year at Dayton and slam dunk champion at last season’s All-Star weekend. He’s averaging 7.7 points in 25 games off the bench.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday that starting small forward RJ Barrett could get more time at the power forward spot if Toppin was sidelined.

