PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Dalton Knecht’s 31 points led Northern Colorado past Portland State 69-67 on Saturday night.

Knecht had six rebounds for the Bears (6-12, 1-5 Big Sky Conference). Daylen Kountz scored 14 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Matt Johnson was 4-of-9 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 13 points. The win broke a seven-game losing streak for the Bears.

Cameron Parker led the Vikings (8-10, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven assists. Bobby Harvey added 13 points for Portland State. In addition, Hunter Woods had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Woods and Jorell Saterfield each missed potential tying shots in the closing second for the Vikings.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Northern Colorado hosts Eastern Washington while Portland State visits Weber State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.