HOUSTON (AP)Maks Klanjscek put up 33 points as Houston Christian beat Lamar 93-74 on Saturday night.

Klanjscek was 10 of 19 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Huskies (9-19, 6-9 Southland Conference). Brycen Long scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Bonke Maring recorded 16 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Nate Calmese finished with 23 points for the Cardinals (9-19, 5-11). Chris Pryor added 13 points and two steals for Lamar. Jason Thirdkill Jr. also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.