Kirkwood, Sakota carry Harvard over Colgate 89-84 in OT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP)Noah Kirkwood and Luka Sakota scored 17 points apiece and Harvard beat Colgate 89-84 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Chris Ledlum added 16 points with 12 rebounds for the Crimson (4-2) and Louis Lesmond scored 15. Sakota also had seven rebounds.

Nelly Cummings tied a career high with 25 points for the Raiders (3-3). Ryan Moffatt scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Keegan Records 15 points with seven rebounds.

