Kirkwood, Ledlum carry Harvard past Howard 77-69

BOSTON (AP)Noah Kirkwood had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Harvard players in double figures as the Crimson defeated Howard 77-69 on Tuesday night.

Chris Ledlum added 17 points for the Crimson. Kale Catchings chipped in 13. Luka Sakota and Idan Tretout had 10 each. Ledlum also had 13 rebounds.

Steve Settle III had 18 points for the Bison (6-6). Kyle Foster added 15 points. Tai Bibbs had 12 points and six rebounds.

Elijah Hawkins, the Bison’s second leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 8% for the game (1 of 13).

