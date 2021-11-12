Kinsey scores 22 to lift Marshall over Wright St. 96-88

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- According to police, a 22-year-old man from Captain Cook on the Big Island died following a head-on collision in South Kona on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Police identified the man as Kevin Kanoa’imipono Gladden, and the incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 11, north of the Mamalahoa Highway and Napo‘opo‘o Road intersection.