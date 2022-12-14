JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Demaree King had 25 points in Jacksonville State’s 97-63 win over Reinhardt on Wednesday night.

King shot 8 for 13, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Gamecocks (5-5). Skyelar Potter scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Clarence Jackson shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Tafari Thomas led the way for the Eagles (0-1) with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Reinhardt also got 12 points from Jamison Syphore. In addition, Nate Louis had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.