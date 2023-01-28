JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Demaree King scored 15 points as Jacksonville State beat Austin Peay 70-53 on Saturday.

King made three 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws for the Gamecocks (10-13, 3-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Maros Zeliznak scored 12 points and snagged five rebounds, while Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored 10.

Sean Durugordon had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Governors (8-15, 2-8), who have lost six straight. Guy Fauntleroy added 12 points and five steals. Cameron Copeland scored 11.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Jacksonville State visits Eastern Kentucky while Austin Peay hosts Liberty.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.