Killingsworth lifts UC San Diego over CS Northridge 72-64

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) – A granddaughter and grandfather duo crossed the stage at the University of Texas at San Antonio's commencement ceremony last month, proving it's never too late to achieve your goals.

Rene Neria, 87, started his educational journey over a half-century ago, when he began attending St. Mary's University in the 1950s. But he put his education on hold when he got married and started a family, granddaughter Melanie Salazar told BuzzFeed News in 2016.