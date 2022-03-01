BOISE, Idaho (AP)Abu Kigab had 23 points as Boise State defeated Nevada 73-67 on Tuesday night.

Kigab shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 16 points for Boise State (24-6, 15-2 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Emmanuel Akot added 16 points. Mladen Armus had eight rebounds.

Kenan Blackshear had 16 points for the Wolf Pack (12-16, 6-11). Will Baker added 13 points. Warren Washington had 12 points.

The Broncos, who beat Nevada 85-70 on Jan. 12, swept the season series with the Wolf Pack.

