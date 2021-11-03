Kevin Durant scores 32 points, Nets beat Hawks 117-108

NEW YORK (AP)Kevin Durant scored 32 points and led the spurt that broke open the game late in the third quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-108 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Durant had 13 points in a 20-4 run to end the third that turned a tie game into a 16-point Nets lead going to the fourth. He added seven rebounds and five assists overall.

Joe Harris made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points, James Harden had 16 points and 11 assists, and the Nets finished 4-2 on their homestand.

De’Andre Hunter made all six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Hawks. Trae Young had 21 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, but shot just 6 for 22.

After a slow start to the season, the Nets have started to look like the team that was so potent last season. They shot a franchise-record 65.3% in a 117-91 rout of Detroit on Sunday and followed that by making 22 3-pointers Wednesday, their most since hitting a franchise-best 27 last Feb. 15 at Sacramento.

76ERS 103, BULLS 98

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and Seth Curry scored 22 points and hit a crucial jumper late to lead Philadelphia over Chicago.

Georges Niang added 18 points to help the short-handed 76ers win their fourth in a row. In addition to Ben Simmons (personal reasons), who has missed all eight games, Philadelphia was without starters Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring).

DeMar DeRozan tied a season high with 37 points for Chicago and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 27 points.

WARRIORS 114, HORNETS 92

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Jordan Poole took the pressure off Stephen Curry with a season-best 31 points and Golden State pulled away to beat Charlotte.

Poole shot 11 for 21 and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers, while Curry shook off a slow start to add 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting – 3 of 11 on 3s – nine assists and eight rebounds.

Miles Bridges scored 21 of his 32 points in the first half for Charlotte and finished with five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets.

MAVERICKS 109, SPURS 108

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Luka Donic added 23 points and 12 rebounds and Dallas rallied past San Antonio.

Tim Hardaway Jr. also had 23 points for Dallas.

Dejounte Murray scored 23 points, and Devin Vassell had a season-high 21 for the Spurs. They have lost six of seven since a season-opening victory.

PACERS 111, KNICKS 98

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Myles Turner scored 25 points, hitting 7 of 10 3-pointers, and had 13 rebounds in Indiana’s victory over New York.

Turner scored the first eight points of the game – and the Pacers never trailed. Caris LeVert added 21 points for Indiana.

RJ Barrett led New York with 23 points, and Julius Randle added 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Knicks pulled to 85-83 on Derrick Rose’s basket, but the Pacers scored the next five points to regain control.

CLIPPERS 126, TIMBERWOLVES 115

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Paul George had 32 points and eight assists, Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 29 points and Los Angeles beat Minnesota.

George shot 11 of 18, including 4 of 8 from long distance, as Los Angeles had its best shooting night of the season and won its second straight game. The Clippers shot 60.3% from the field and made a season-high 21 3-pointers on 36 attempts.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points for Minnesota.

CELTICS 92, MAGIC 79

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Jaylen Brown scored 28 points and Boston used an 18-1 run at the start of the second half to rout Orlando.

Jayson Tatum added 14 points to help the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak and beat the Magic for a seventh consecutive time.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando.

RAPTORS 109, WIZARDS 100

WASHINGTON (AP) – Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 33 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and Toronto beat Washington for its fifth straight victory.

Svi Mykhailiuk and Gary Trent Jr. each added 15 points for Toronto.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington.

GRIZZLIES 108, NUGGETS 106

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Memphis’ victory over Denver.

Ja Morant added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson had 16 points each. Bane’s 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining gave Memphis the lead for good in its second straight victory over the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Will Barton – who struggled Monday night against Memphis, going 1 for 8 from the field – had 26 points and seven assists and fueled a Denver push after a poor start.

CAVALIERS 107, TRAIL BLAZERS 104

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds in Cleveland’s victory over Portland

Portland star Damian Lillard missed a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left. Lillard had 26 points and eight assists.

Collin Sexton added 21 points for Cleveland.

KINGS 112, PELICANS 99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 20 points during a big run early in the fourth quarter and Sacramento beat New Orleans.

Harrison Barnes added 23 points and eight rebounds to help the Kings stop a two-game skid.

Devonte Graham and Nickel Alexander-Walker had 16 points apiece for the Pelicans. They have lost five straight to drop to 1-8.