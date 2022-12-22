EL PASO, Texas (AP)Sincere Carry’s 15 points helped Kent State defeat UTEP 47-46 Thursday night at the Sun Bowl Invitational.

Carry also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Flashes (10-3). Miryne Thomas scored eight points and added three steals. VonCameron Davis recorded six points and went 3 of 7 from the field.

The Miners (8-4) were led in scoring by Tae Hardy, who finished with 11 points. UTEP also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Shamar Givance. Otis Frazier III also had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

