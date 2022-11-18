BOONE, N.C. (AP)Chris Youngblood had 15 points in Kennesaw State’s 72-68 win against SE Louisiana on Friday night.

Youngblood was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) for the Owls (3-1). Brandon Stroud added 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds and four steals. Demond Robinson recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Lions (2-2) were led by Boogie Anderson, who posted 23 points and two steals. Roger McFarlane added nine points and seven rebounds for SE Louisiana. In addition, Roscoe Eastmond had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.