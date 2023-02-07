GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keondre Kennedy’s 21 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat East Tennessee State 91-65 on Tuesday night.

Kennedy added seven rebounds for the Spartans (17-9, 11-2 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley scored 19 points, going 7 of 13 (5 for 9 from distance). Mikeal Brown-Jones shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Haynes finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (9-17, 5-8). Jordan King added 20 points for East Tennessee State. Jaden Seymour also put up 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.