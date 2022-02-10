Kendrick, Stanton join MLB executive council, Reinsdorf off

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the staffing shortage at the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

"This dangerous understaffing is an open secret within the department," said Robert Cavaco, President of SHOPO. "But they are simply turning a blind eye to the problem. Today we are exposing to the public just how bad it truly is."