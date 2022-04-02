PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday’s game against Toronto, ending the NHL’s Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989.

The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965 games on Jan. 25 against the Islanders. Yandle was a healthy scratch.

The Flyers are one of the worst teams in the NHL and looking at a youth movement down the stretch with a 21-35-11 (53 points) heading into Saturday’s game.

”We’re at the point in the season where as an organization it’s important we get some young players in,” Flyers coach Mike Yeo said. ”We have to have an eye on the future and what’s coming down the road. We have to give some new guys an opportunity.”

Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel now has longest active streak at 968 consecutive games played.

Yandle has only one goal and 15 assists in 67 games.

”It’s kind of been one of those things toward the end of the year when you’re signing young guys and getting free agents out of college, they’re going to give them a chance to play,” Yandle said after Saturday morning’s skate. ”It’s tough to have a bad day in the NHL. But getting the news you’re not playing is not what you want to hear.”

