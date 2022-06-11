BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP)Martin Kaymer has withdrawn from the U.S. Open next week at The Country citing an injury, after closing with a 69 in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational this week outside London.

Kaymer won the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and earned a 10-year exemption that takes through 2024, when the Open returns to Pinehurst.

He was replaced in the field by David Lingmerth, the first alternate from the Columbus, Ohio, qualifier.

Kaymer finished 16th in the 48-man field for LIV Golf and earned $245,000.

Nick Hardy, the first alternate from Springfield, Ohio, also was added to the field when it was certain that no one at the Canadian Open would meet the category of two PGA Tour wins over the last year. J.J. Spaun and Cameron Champ needed to win, and both missed the cut.

