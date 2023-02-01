WASHINGTON (AP)Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 16 points as Creighton beat Georgetown 63-53 on Wednesday night.

Kalkbrenner added eight rebounds for the Bluejays (14-8, 8-3 Big East Conference). Ryan Nembhard added 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Arthur Kaluma shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Qudus Wahab led the way for the Hoyas (6-17, 1-11) with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Brandon Murray added 11 points and eight rebounds for Georgetown. Primo Spears also had 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.