GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP)Markquis Nowell scored 29 points and had 11 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Kansas State beat Nevada 96-87 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (5-0) outscored Nevada 16-7 in the extra session. Nowell’s layup with 11 seconds left in regulation tied it at 80 and the Wolfpack couldn’t get off a shot.

Johnson’s two foul shots with 37 seconds left in overtime gave Kansas State a 94-84 lead and marked the largest margin held by either team.

Kansas State is off to its best start since the 2018-19 season when it won its first six.

Jarod Lucas scored 20 points, Will Baker 19, Kenan Blackshear 17 with 10 assists and Tre Coleman and Darrion Williams each scored 10 for Nevada (5-1).

Kansas State finished 33-for-60 (55%) shooting and Nevada went 28 for 54 (52%).

Despite the loss, Nevada is off to its best start since starting the 2018-19 season winning 14 straight.

