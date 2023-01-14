STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Keshawn Justice had 26 points in Santa Clara’s 92-81 win over Pacific on Saturday night.

Justice was 8-of-19 shooting, including 6 for 15 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Broncos (15-5, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Carlos Stewart scored 21 points with three steals. Parker Braun pitched in with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers (10-10, 3-2) were led by Judson Martindale with 17 points. Keylan Boone added 13 points and Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 10.

Santa Clara took the lead with 6:36 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Justice led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 51-39 at the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Santa Clara hosts BYU and Pacific travels to play San Francisco.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.