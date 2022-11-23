SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Keshawn Justice’s 17 points helped Santa Clara defeat Menlo 64-51 on Wednesday night.

Justice had five assists for the Broncos (4-2). Brandin Podziemski added 11 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and had 18 rebounds. Jaden Bediako shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

Corey Le’aupepe finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Oaks. Braydon Iuli added 10 points and two steals for Menlo. In addition, Kaito Williams had eight points.

The game was tied at 24 at halftime. Justice scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as Santa Clara pulled away.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.