CARDIFF, Wales (AP)British boxing authorities downgraded a judge over the scoring of a world title fight that saw Scottish fighter Josh Taylor retain his light-welterweight belts in a split-decision victory.

English challenger Jack Catterall outboxed Taylor and landed more successful punches in the Feb. 26 bout but two of the three judges still scored in favor of the champion, who was fighting in his home country.

The British Boxing Board of Control said Thursday that it reviewed the scoring of all three judges and called in one of them – Ian John-Lewis – to explain his scorecard.

”Having considered Mr. Ian John-Lewis’ explanation, the stewards of the board decided to downgrade Mr. John-Lewis from an A Star Class to an A Class official,” the governing body said in a statement.

John-Lewis scored the bout 114-111 for Taylor. The other scorecards were 113-112 – one for Taylor, the other for Catterall.

”Whilst the board were satisfied that Mr. John-Lewis’ scorecard did not affect the overall result of the contest, the stewards of the board did have issue with his margin,” the BBBofC said.

Catterall’s trainer, Jamie Moore, had described the scoring as ”disgusting” and said his previously unbeaten fighter was ”robbed.”

It was Taylor’s first defense of his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports