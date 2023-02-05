FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Nelly Junior Joseph had 18 points in Iona’s 70-61 victory against Fairfield on Sunday.

Joseph added 16 rebounds for the Gaels (16-7, 9-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins also scored 18 points, going 7 of 18 from the floor. Walter Clayton Jr. recorded 13 points.

Supreme Cook led the way for the Stags (10-13, 6-7) with 16 points and two blocks. Allan Jeanne-Rose added 10 points for Fairfield.

