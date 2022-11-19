CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)TJ Jones scored on a 1-yard run in the final minute, lifting Western Carolina to a 32-29 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Jones scored with 53 seconds remaining then the Catamounts stopped the Mocs on downs near midfield to preserve the win.

A 26-yard touchdown pass from Preston Hutchinson to Camden Overton gave Chattanooga a 29-24 lead with 6:13 left. The Catamounts (6-5, 4-4 Southern Conference) then drove 75 yards in 14 plays capped by Jones’s clinching touchdown.

Hutchinson was 29-of-48 passing for 323 yards with four touchdowns for the Mocs (7-4, 5-3). He was intercepted once.

Western Carolina’s Cole Gonzales completed 24 of 38 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

