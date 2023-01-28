BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Tajion Jones’ 30 points led UNC Asheville past Campbell 78-65 on Saturday.

Jones added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-6, 9-1 Big South Conference). Drew Pember added 13 points while going 3 of 6 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Caleb Burgess finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

Jay Pal led the Fighting Camels (9-13, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ricky Clemons added 15 points and four assists for Campbell. Laurynas Vaistaras also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.