ABILENE, Texas (AP)Tevian Jones scored 28 points helped Southern Utah defeat Abilene Christian 74-72 on Saturday night.

Jones was 9-of-12 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the foul line for the Thunderbirds (11-6, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Maizen Fausett scored 11 points and made 1 of 2 free throws with five seconds left to preserve the win. Drake Allen pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Cameron Steele led the way for the Wildcats (9-7, 1-2) with 16 points. Ali Abdou Dibba added 12 points and four steals, while Tobias Cameron scored 11.

NEXT UP

Southern Utah’s next game is Thursday against Sam Houston at home. Abilene Christian visits UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar., 1-2