Jones scores 23 to carry FIU over Southern Miss 77-67

MIAMI (AP)Denver Jones had a season-high 23 points as Florida International defeated Southern Miss 77-67 on Thursday night.

Jones hit all seven of his shots from 3-point range for the Panthers (13-9, 3-6 Conference USA), who won for a fifth straight time at home. Eric Lovett had 14 points. Tevin Brewer added 13 points and 10 assists.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 21 points for the Golden Eagles (6-15, 1-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Tyler Stevenson added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com