Jones has 16 points and 15 rebounds, Sun win 8th in a row

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP)Brionna Jones had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun won their eight straight game and 20th of the season, beating the Los Angeles Sparks 76-61 on Saturday night.

The Sun have won 13 of 14 games at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Jonquel Jones added 14 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (20-6). Kaila Charles had 12 points and DeWanna Bonner and Briann January each added 10.

Erica Wheeler had 15 points and seven assists for the Sparks (10-16), who were without Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver. Te’a Cooper added 13 points and Mia Coffey had 12.

The Sparks got off to a fast start, taking a 21-16 lead after one quarter, but Connecticut answered with a 24-point second quarter for a 40-37 lead.

Connecticut held a commanding advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Sparks 38-18, but was just 5 of 20 from beyond 3-point range.