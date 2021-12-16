Jones carries Stetson past College of Charleston 67-59

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The suspect in a cold case from 1982 pleaded not guilty to murder on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Thomas Garner appeared in court Thursday morning for his arraignment; he is still in custody with a bail of $2 million. Garner was charged on suspicion of second-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Kathy Hicks in September 1982.