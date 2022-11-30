EDINBURG, Texa (AP)Will Johnston scored 29 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Texas A&M-CC 89-82 on Wednesday night.

Johnston shot 7 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free throw line for the Vaqueros (5-3). Justin Johnson added 17 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Dima Zdor recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Isaac Mushila finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Islanders (4-4). Terrion Murdix added 15 points and five assists and Simeon Fryer recorded 13 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.