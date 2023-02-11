CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Ben Johnson scored 29 points as Bellarmine beat Queens 88-84 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 11 for 16, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Knights (12-15, 7-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Garrett Tipton scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 11 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added five assists. Langdon Hatton added 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

AJ McKee led the way for the Royals (16-11, 6-8) with 24 points and four assists. Queens also got 23 points from Kenny Dye. In addition, BJ McLaurin finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.