FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)KJ Johnson scored 22 points to guide North Alabama to an 80-70 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday night.

Johnson was 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 19 points. Daniel Ortiz sank three 3-pointers and scored 17, adding five rebounds and three steals.

Jacob Ognacevic led the Bisons (16-11, 8-6) with 17 points. Trae Benham added 11 points, while Will Pruitt scored 10 with four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. North Alabama visits Bellarmine and Lipscomb hosts North Florida.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.