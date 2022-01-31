Johnson scores 21 to carry Mercer past Wofford 67-62

NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) - How well do you know ‘za? At least two in three Americans consider themselves “pizza experts.” A poll of 2,000 pizza-loving U.S. adults finds that 79% claim they can even point out the best places to get a slice in the town they live in.

More than nine in 10 (94%) have eaten a pizza just within the past month of taking the survey. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (72%) love pizza so much they could eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner without ever getting bored. Nearly half (47%) think it’s perfect for next-day leftovers.