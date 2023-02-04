STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Justin Johnson scored 16 points and UT Rio Grande Valley held off Tarleton 68-65 on Saturday.

Johnson added five rebounds and five assists for the Vaqueros (12-12, 3-8 Western Athletic Conference). Adante’ Holiman had 15 points and Ahren Freeman scored 12.

Shamir Bogues led the Texans (12-11, 5-5) with 19 points and four steals. Lue Williams added 14 points and Freddy Hicks scored 13.

NEXT UP

Both teams play UT Arlington next, UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday at home and Tarleton on the road on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.