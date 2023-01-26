FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)(KJ Johnson’s 20 points helped North Alabama defeat Jacksonville 80-62 on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line for the Lions (12-10, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane was 5 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Daniel Ortiz was 5 of 15 shooting (2 for 9 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Osayi Osifo finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Dolphins (11-9, 4-5). Jacksonville also got 10 points and six rebounds from Mike Marsh. Kevion Nolan also had 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.