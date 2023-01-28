SAN DIEGO (AP)Keshad Johnson scored 16 points and San Diego State beat San Jose State 72-51 on Saturday night.

Johnson added eight rebounds for the Aztecs (17-4, 8-1 Mountain West Conference). Matt Bradley had 14 points and Jaedon LeDee scored nine.

Robert Vaihola finished with 12 points to lead the Spartans (13-9, 4-5). Omari Moore added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored nine.

San Diego State took the lead with 15:20 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-14 at halftime.

NEXT UP

San Diego State’s next game is Tuesday against Nevada on the road. San Jose State hosts Wyoming on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.