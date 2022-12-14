RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points to help VCU defeat Radford 70-62 on Wednesday night.

Johns was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Rams (7-4). Jalen DeLoach scored 15 points while going 7 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Adrian Baldwin Jr. recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field.

Kenyon Giles led the Highlanders (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Radford also got 11 points from DaQuan Smith. In addition, Bryan Antoine finished with nine points and six steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.