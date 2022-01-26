Joens sisters lead No. 13 Iowa State women past Kansas 77-62

AMES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens scored 21 points and younger sister Aubrey broke out of a slump with 16 points to lead No. 13 Iowa State to a 77-62 win over Kansas on Wednesday, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Ashley Joens, who moved within 85 points of breaking the school scoring record (2,149), had 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season and 41st of her career. Aubrey Joens, who had not scored in the last four games and had four total points in the last six, had four 3-pointers to become the third Cyclone this season with 50 3s.

Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski both added 14 points for Iowa State (17-3, 6-2 Big 12 Conference), which is off to its best start since the 2004-05 team went 18-2. The Cyclones had lost to ranked foes Texas and Baylor in their last two games.

Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks (12-5, 4-5) with 14 points, Julie Brosseau added 13 and Taiyanna Jackson 12 with eight rebounds. Kansas was without starter Idanna Chatzileonti for undisclosed reasons.

Ashley Joens had back-to-back 3-pointers and the Cyclones hit six behind the arc on 10 attempts to lead 24-12 after one quarter. The Jayhawks got as close as five in the second quarter and trailed 40-33 at the half.

Aniya Thomas opened the second half with a 3-pointer to pull Kansas within 40-36 but Ashley Jones scored 11 points in the third quarter when the Cyclones had a 23-11 advantage for a 63-44 lead.

The Cyclones, who had 11 3s to surpass 200 for the 20th straight season, have won 14 straight in the series, which they now trail 48-45. Iowa State was 16 of 20 from the foul line, Kansas 2 of 4.

