Jets’ Curry has rare blood disorder, hopes to play in 2022

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry announced Wednesday he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed.

The 33-year-old Curry wrote in a post on Twitter that Jets team doctors discovered the disorder last month, but he didn’t specify the condition ailing him. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but he developed blood clots that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months.

”While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time,” Curry wrote. ”They have informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season.”

Curry was signed by the Jets in March to help boost their pass rush, but he had been on the active/non-football injury list throughout training camp. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, ending his season.

In his Twitter post, which included the words ”God Got Me,” Curry thanked everyone who had already reached out to him to wish him well.

”I can promise them all,” he said, ”that I will be back stronger and more determined than ever.”

