Jets’ Crowder still recovering from COVID, out vs Panthers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will miss the season opener at Carolina on Sunday while he continues to recover from COVID-19.

Crowder, who led the Jets in receptions the last two seasons, was placed on the COVID-19 list last Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Crowder is vaccinated, but is still working through symptoms.

Per NFL protocols, vaccinated players are allowed to return to the team if they have two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Coach Robert Saleh ruled Crowder out Friday for the game against the Panthers.

Fellow wide receiver Keelan Cole is uncertain to play after injuring a knee during practice Thursday.

”It’s going to go down to the wire,” Saleh said.

Safety Sharrod Neasman’s availability was also uncertain after he sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday. He has been working with trainers on a side field during practice, but he’s unlikely to play if he doesn’t participate Friday.

The Jets have starters Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner at safety, along with Sheldrick Redwine. Saleh said there’s a chance New York will elevate a safety – possibly Adrian Colbert or Jarrod Wilson – from the practice squad.

